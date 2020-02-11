Man Fatally Shot Near Church in Highland Park; 4 Suspects Outstanding: LAPD

Posted 5:40 PM, February 11, 2020, by , Updated at 06:15PM, February 11, 2020
A man was fatally shot Tuesday evening near a church in Highland Park, and four suspects were outstanding, the Los Angeles Police Department told KTLA.

The shooting was reported at 4:57 p.m. in the area of Avenue 56 and Ash Street, LAPD Officer Tony Im said. The scene is near All Saints Episcopal Church.

Police were said two men and two Hispanic women were suspects in the shooting.

No other information was immediately released.

A sheet was seen covering the victim near the parking lot entrance to the church, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

