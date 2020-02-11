× Metro Secures $1.3B to Extend Purple Line Subway to West L.A.

The long-awaited Los Angeles County subway line that will whisk commuters between downtown and the Westside has secured the last major piece of funding needed to finish the project, officials said Tuesday.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority expects to formally accept a $1.3-billion federal grant for the Purple Line in about a month, following a mandatory 30-day review period in Congress, officials said.

After the congressional review period ends, Metro can “redouble our work to establish a fast and effective rail line,” said Inglewood Mayor James Butts, the chair of the Metro board, in a statement.

The funding agreement was announced by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), who said in a statement that connecting downtown with the Westside is “crucial to modernizing the city’s transit system.”

BREAKING: @USDOT has awarded a $1.3 billion grant for the Los Angeles Purple Line extension. This grant is a crucial step to link downtown LA to the Westside and expand metro usage systemwide. I'm pleased to see continued investments at the federal level for this project. pic.twitter.com/UNMJyEmgbw — Senator Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) February 11, 2020