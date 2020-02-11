Officers Detain Speeding Driver Following Pursuit in South Bay

A speeding driver led officers on an erratic pursuit in the South Bay early Tuesday.

The motorist weaved through traffic on the southbound 405 Freeway in a white Lexus through Carson and Wilmington before exiting the freeway in Long Beach just before 6 a.m.

The driver made a full stop twice on a residential street with a patrol vehicle behind, but then continued driving both times.

Moments later, officers performed a pit maneuver on Studebaker Road just north of the 405.

They surrounded the Lexus with their firearms drawn before forcing who appeared to be a woman out of the vehicle, Sky5 video showed. They detained her without any further incident.

Authorities have not released any details about the chase.