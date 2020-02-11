Officers Detain Speeding Driver Following Pursuit in South Bay

Posted 6:51 AM, February 11, 2020, by , Updated at 07:20AM, February 11, 2020

A speeding driver led officers on an erratic pursuit in the South Bay early Tuesday.

The motorist weaved through traffic on the southbound 405 Freeway in a white Lexus through Carson and Wilmington before exiting the freeway in Long Beach just before 6 a.m.

The driver made a full stop twice on a residential street with a patrol vehicle behind, but then continued driving both times.

Moments later, officers performed a pit maneuver on Studebaker Road just north of the 405.

They surrounded the Lexus with their firearms drawn before forcing who appeared to be a woman out of the vehicle, Sky5 video showed. They detained her without any further incident.

Authorities have not released any details about the chase.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.