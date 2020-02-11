Perris Woman Found Guilty of Neglecting Animals Including Dog, Karma, and Horse, Sweetie

A Perris woman was found guilty Tuesday on two counts of animal abuse by neglect involving a dog and a horse, officials said.

Susan Violet Guillot, 62, was convicted on two counts of abusing animals by neglect involving her dog Karma and her horse Sweetie, the Riverside County District Attorney’s office said in a news release Tuesday.

Investigators from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department served a search warrant at Guillot’s home on March 16, 2017, because she was suspected of stealing money through fraudulent horse sales, the DA’s office said.

Officers from the county’s Department of Animal Services assisted during the search because she had numerous animals on her property, including dogs, horses, rabbits, pigs, peacocks, donkeys, chickens, an alpaca, a zebra and a “zorse” — a combination of horse and zebra — according to the DA’s office.

Guillot told the investigators, who found many of the animals living in filthy and dangerous conditions, that she worked with animals on movie sets, officials said.

Investigators said they found animals living inside and outside the home, in dirty pens covered with trash and with no clean drinking water.

Two animals, a dog named Karma and a horse named Sweetie, were found suffering from severe medical conditions that required immediate treatment, officials said.

Officers said Guillot repeatedly avoided their attempts to get help for the animals.

Animal Services took possession of both Karma and Sweetie and provided them with medical treatment. Karma was given a suitable home through a rescue operation, but Sweetie succumbed to her injuries.

Guillot is scheduled to be sentenced on April 24 at the Hall of Justice in Riverside.

