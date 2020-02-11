Pound Puppies Are Back in Time for Valentine’s Day

Live: Officials Discuss Release of Quarantined Americans From March Air Reserve Base

Children of the 1980s rejoice: Pound Puppies are making a triumphant return to stores just in time for Valentine's Day.

The plush reproductions from the original toys are being brought back by Basic Fun thanks to a licensing agreement with Hasbro, according to KTLA sister station WJW in Cleveland.

Each Pound Puppy comes with an adoption certificate, name tag and sticker sheet. They will also come with instructions to help kids learn about caring for pets before adopting real ones.

There are six puppies total in the collection.

Pound Puppies are 17 inches long, and they're available for around $20 each on Amazon and at Walmart.

