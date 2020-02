Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Back in December, we asked you to nominate a woman in your community as part of our "Remarkable Women" contest. We received hundreds of entries.

This morning, we introduce you to one of our top nominees: Tommye Emery is a remarkable woman from Signal Hill, a retired grant writer for the city of Compton.

This video aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.