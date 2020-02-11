× SoCal Winds Expected to Weaken Tuesday Following Gusts up to 71 MPH

The winds that have been lashing Southern California in recent days, toppling trees and knocking over high-profile vehicles on freeways in the region, will gradually calm on Tuesday, forecasters said.

The wind event that began Sunday is expected to simmer down on Tuesday, with the National Weather Service’s high wind warning set to expire at noon for Los Angeles County mountains and at 2 p.m. for the Inland Empire.

That’s after fierce winds blasted parts of Southern California overnight and through the early morning.

Winds reached 71 mph in Escondido Canyon in Malibu at around 6:50 a.m. on Tuesday, NWS said.

In the San Fernando Valley, Sylmar recorded 40 mph gusts just after 4 a.m. Pacoima and Porter Ranch experienced 36 to 37 mph winds.

In the San Gabriel Valley, the San Dimas area saw winds up to 42 mph, according to NSW.

“These strong winds will gradually decrease today,” the agency said in a tweet just before 7:30 a.m.

The Weather Service had warned of dangerous driving conditions and downed trees and power lines due to the winds.