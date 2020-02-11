L.A.-based Digital Media Parenting Educator and Founder of ReConnect Julia Storm joined us live to talk about teen cell phone addiction. For more information on Julia and her company ReConnect that helps families raise kids in the digital age, you can visit their website.
Teen Cell Phone Addiction and What Parents Needs to Know With Julia Storm
-
NY Judge Threatens to Jail Harvey Weinstein for Repeatedly Using Cell Phone During Rape Trial
-
Thousands Lose Power in Antelope Valley, Arrowhead After Winter Weather
-
‘World-First’ Cameras Designed to Catch Texting Drivers Are Unveiled in Australia
-
Walking While Texting, Other Cellphone-Related Injuries Are on the Rise, Study Says
-
Drugs Found in Home of NFL Player During Search in Woman’s Apparent Overdose, Report Says
-
-
Teens Accused of Killing Classmate With Sucker Punch at Moreno Valley School Released from Juvenile Hall
-
Federal Court Rules Against Warrantless Searches of Phones, Laptops at U.S. Airports and Ports of Entry
-
Teens Attack Off-Duty CHP Officer Who Tried to Help Woman at Bay Area Mall on Black Friday: Police
-
California Could Mandate Backup Power at Cellphone Towers After Preventative Outages
-
Video in Apparent Jeffrey Epstein Suicide Attempt ‘No Longer Exists,’ Federal Prosecutors Say
-
-
4 Children Found Alive After Spending Night Missing in Rural Alaska Blizzard
-
Nebraska Man Who Can’t Swim Rescues 3 Teens After Watching Car Land Upside Down in Icy Pond
-
‘I Shouldn’t Even Be Alive’: Fresno Teen Rescued After Surviving 30 Hours Alone in Snowy Utah Canyon