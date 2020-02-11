Thousand Oaks Man Charged With Killing His Mother During Argument Pleads Not Guilty

Christopher Schneider, 31, was charged with one count of murder with a special allegation that he personally used a knife during the commission of the crime, the Ventura County District Attorney’s office announced Tuesday.

On Feb. 4 at about 2:23 p.m. Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to the 900 block of Woodlawn Drive and found Nancy Standish-Schneider, 66, unresponsive and with multiple stab wounds, officials said.

An investigation revealed that the mother and son were involved in an argument that “escalated into violence” and Schneider allegedly stabbed his mother multiple times before attempting suicide by stabbing himself, officials said.

Standish-Schneider was rushed to Los Robles Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her son was hospitalized for injuries that were later determined to be self-inflicted, officials said.

Schneider pled not guilty to all charges and allegations on Tuesday.

He is in custody with bail set at $3 million.

Schneider’s hearing is scheduled for Friday at the Ventura County Superior Court and an early disposition conference is scheduled for March 11.