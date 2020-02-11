Woman Charged With Hit-and-Run in Hollywood Road-Rage Crash That Left Friend Dead 

A woman has been charged on suspicion of hit-and-run after allegedly running over a friend in a Hollywood crash and fleeing the scene last month, officials announced Tuesday.

Los Angeles Police Department officers investigate a fatal crash in the 1300 block of Martel Avenue in Hollywood on Jan. 21, 2020. (Credit: Loudlabs)

Samantha Cunha, 27, of Pearl Beach, Florida, was a passenger in a Mercedes-Benz sedan driven by her friend, Sophia Ardalan, also 27, late Jan. 20, when they got into an argument with a motorcyclist, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.

Ardalan at one point pulled into the driveway of her apartment and both women got out of the car to argue with the man.

When Cunha returned to the passenger side of the car, it began rolling and knocked Ardalan down, officials said. Cunha then apparently moved the gear shift, causing the vehicle to run over Ardalan, who died at the scene.

Cunha then allegedly ran away from the scene. A witness told KTLA that Cunha tried to get into the car and drive away, but it was stuck.

Sophia Ardalan appears in a photo provided by her family on Jan. 21, 2020.

It is unclear what the argument was about, but Los Angeles Police Department officials described the incident as road rage.

She was arrested early the next morning.

Cunha is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday and faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison.

The incident remains under investigation by the LAPD.

