1 Killed in Shooting Near Perris Skate Park

Paragon Park in Perris is seen in a Google Maps Street View image.

A gunman was on the loose following a fatal shooting in Perris Wednesday evening, authorities said.

The gunfire was reported around 6:10 p.m. in the 260 block of Spectacular Bid Street, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a tweet.

The location is near Paragon Park, which includes playground and skating facilities.

Deputies who responded to the scene found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The person died at the scene, officials said.

Authorities have not released information about the victim, such as their age or gender.

The shooter apparently fled and was being sought Wednesday night.

Investigators remained at the scene hours later. No further details were available.

