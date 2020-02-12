Firefighters Unable to Account for All Residents Following Roof Collapse at Tustin Apartment Building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Firefighters have not been able to account for all of the residents of a Tustin apartment building where a fire started early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out shortly before 3:30 a.m. in the 15700 block of Williams Street, according to an Orange County Fire Authority tweet.

About 120 firefighters were sent to battle the blaze, which "progressed very quickly," Capt. Tony Bommarito said.

“Our units barely had an opportunity to start a fire attack when we had a roof collapse,” Bommarito said.

Firefighters had to go into a defensive mode at that point and were no longer able to check the building's units for any occupants, he said.

It was expected to take several hours for firefighters to completely douse the flames and be able to return to their search. “So at this point all residents are not accounted for," Bommarito said about 5 a.m.

No injuries were initially reported in the fire.

All of the firefighters were accounted for following the roof collapse, according to officials.

An investigation into what caused the blaze is also on hold until conditions are safe.

