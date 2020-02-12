2 Men Fatally Shot While Standing Outside Van Nuys Home; 4 Hooded Attackers Sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are searching for four suspects involved in a shooting that left two men dead outside a home in Van Nuys late Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. at a home in the 15300 block of Wyandotte Street.

Investigators believe the two men were standing in the driveway when four suspects approached on foot and fired multiple shots, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Thompson said.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Thompson said. The second victim was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Officials have not identified the victims.

The suspects were all wearing hoods and possibly masks during the attack.

It was unclear if they fled the scene on foot or in a silver sedan that was seen in the area.

A perimeter was set up around the neighborhood to search for the suspects, at least one of which is believed to still be armed.

Residents were not evacuated but were asked to shelter in place as police conducted their search.

No motive for the shooting has been determined.