3.7 Magnitude Quake on San Andreas Fault Jolts Central Coast

A magnitude 3.7 earthquake shook California’s central coast on Wednesday but no damage or injuries were immediately reported, authorities said.

The quake that hit at 7:33 p.m. on the San Andreas Fault was centered about 20 miles east of Salinas, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

People reported feeling the swaying in Monterey, Hollister and Santa Cruz. USGS said the shaking intensity was moderate.

On average, around 230 earthquakes with a magnitude between 3.0 and 4.0 hit California and Nevada each year, according to the Los Angeles Times.

If you felt Wednesday’s quake, you can report it to USGS.