× 3 Women Die After Getting Lost Following Illegal Border Crossing in San Diego Area: Border Patrol

Three women have died after getting lost in a remote, rugged area of the Laguna Mountains, Border Patrol officials said.

The victims were part of a group of five unauthorized immigrants who had crossed the U.S.-Mexico border Monday evening, according to a tweet from Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke, the new head of the Border Patrol in the San Diego area.

Members of the group were suffering from hypothermia when they called 911, Heitke tweeted.

Temperatures on the La Posta Indian Reservation and in the Mount Laguna community, near where the group was found, were in the 30s and low 40s throughout the day Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Mount Laguna also received seven inches of snow as of 4 p.m.

Unfortunately, rescue efforts for 3 of the 5 people were unsuccessful. The three remaining people on the mountain have died. Due to severe weather, recovery of the bodies must wait until tomorrow. Agents & @CALFIRESANDIEGO have cleared the scene for now. — Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke (@USBPChiefSDC) February 11, 2020

Read the full story on LATimes.com.