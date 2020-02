Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The family of a 13-year-old Santa Clarita girl with advanced cancer, high-grade Glioblastoma, is asking people to advocate for more pediatric cancer research ahead of International Childhood Cancer Day.

You can donate at Sarah's GoFundMe page, here, and get details on her upcoming fundraising event, here.

The Donegan family is also selling "Stronger Together" shirts which can be purchased, here.

Christina Pascucci reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on February 12, 2020.