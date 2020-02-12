I Went Hands On With Samsung’s Latest Galaxy Phones With 5G and up to 100x Zoom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Samsung’s latest phones have 5G and up to 100x zoom, but will it be enough to make you switch?

Samsung is known for pushing the envelope with it’s phones and this time around they went all out! The latest Galaxy devices are loaded with speedy 5G connections and up to 100 times zoom and even 8K video.

Follow KTLA Tech Reporter Rich DeMuro on Instagram for more tech tips and tricks.

Now: Listen to the latest Rich on Tech Podcast, where I talk about the tech stories I think you should know about and answer the questions you send me!