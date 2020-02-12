I Went Hands On With Samsung’s Latest Galaxy Phones With 5G and up to 100x Zoom

Posted 8:25 AM, February 12, 2020, by and , Updated at 09:14AM, February 12, 2020
Data pix.

Samsung’s latest phones have 5G and up to 100x zoom, but will it be enough to make you switch?

Samsung is known for pushing the envelope with it’s phones and this time around they went all out! The latest Galaxy devices are loaded with speedy 5G connections and up to 100 times zoom and even 8K video.

Follow KTLA Tech Reporter Rich DeMuro on Instagram for more tech tips and tricks.

Now: Listen to the latest Rich on Tech Podcast, where I talk about the tech stories I think you should know about and answer the questions you send me!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.