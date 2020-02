Pop Up Grocer, the world’s first-ever traveling pop-up grocery store concept, is making a stop in Los Angeles.

Founder Emily Schildt visited the KTLA 5 Live studio with some of the innovative and emerging brands featured at the shop.

The Venice store sells more than 150 food, beverage, home, pet and body care brands.

Pop Up Grocer is open daily, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. through March 1st in Venice at 62 Windward Avenue.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Live on Feb. 12, 2020.