Man Sues L.A. Archdiocese, Cardinal and Priest Who Returned to Duties After Admitting Child Sex Abuse

Posted 8:05 PM, February 12, 2020, by
Former Catholic priest Michael Baker, right, is seen at his sentencing in December 2007. (Credit: Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

A 32-year-old man filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, Cardinal Roger Mahony and an ex-priest who was returned to parish duties even after admitting to molesting children.

Mahony went on to reassign Michael Baker to several other Roman Catholic parishes, where he abused more boys, many of them immigrants.

The lawsuit is one of the first cases filed against Mahony, formerly the Archbishop of Los Angeles, since California enacted legislation last year that sets aside the state statute of limitations and provides more time for victims of childhood sexual abuse to seek civil damages.

Baker has been accused of molesting at least 23 men as young boys during his decades in the priesthood. He was convicted in 2007 of abusing two boys and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

