Gayle Anderson was live at USC Pacific Asia Museum to experience the exhibition "Dreams of a Sleeping World" created by artist Oscar Oiwa.

The exhibition is an immersive dreamscape dome which includes exhibited artworks the public is invited to enter into and become part of this new Oiwa Dreamscape. Installed at the USC Pacific Asia Museum, the inflatable artwork required two weeks of work and 120 sharpie markers, as Oiwa draws alongside his artisan assistant and four MFA students from USC. Complimenting this immersive experience is a dynamic installation of Oiwa’s large scale paintings shedding light on his surrealist and imaginative dreamscapes.

Bio: Oscar Oiwa is a Japanese artist born in 1965 in São Paulo, Brazil. Now an American citizen, Oiwa lives and works in New York City. Oiwa graduated from the School of Architecture and Urbanism in São Paulo in 1989 and was influenced by comics and illustration from an early age. He is known for his giant canvases and large frescoes. Oiwa has exhibited internationally and his work is included in renowned private and public collections.

Oscar Oiwa: Dreams of a Sleeping World

USC Pacific Asia Museum

46 North Los Robles Avenue

Pasadena, CA 91101

626-787-2680

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com