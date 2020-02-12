× Pedestrian Severely Injured in East Hollywood Hit-and-Run Crash; $25K Reward Offered for Info

A 50-year-old woman was severely injured after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in East Hollywood this week, officials said.

The pedestrian was crossing at a marked crosswalk on Fountain Avenue at Lyman Place about 9:05 a.m. Tuesday when she was struck by a red or burgundy mini van, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.

The motorist continued driving without stopping to help the pedestrian, video shared by police shows.

The pedestrian was about halfway through the crosswalk when the van hit her on the left side and she was thrown at least a foot, the video shows.

Several pedestrians who witnessed the crash stopped to check on the victim after the impact.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded and transported the victim to a hospital.

The vehicle was described as being a 2005 to 2010 Chevrolet Uplander.

No further details about the crash or the victim have been released.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information in the case. Anyone who has information can call Detective Moses Castillo at 213-833-3713.