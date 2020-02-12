× Photo of Riverside Students With Swastika, Confederate Flag Roils High School

A photograph of a group of Riverside teenagers posing with a Nazi symbol in front of a Confederate flag that began circulating on social media last week has prompted backlash from students and parents.

The photo shows eight Martin Luther King High School students — some smiling — with a Confederate flag and a Trump 2020 banner. One of the students is holding a representation of a swastika. Another is flashing a hand gesture that white supremacist groups claim represents the letters “WP,” for white power, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

The image, which was taken off-campus, was circulated among the student body last week. The situation has sparked fear and anger on campus, principal Michael West said.

“At this time in our country, the frank reality is that political and social views are strongly held by individuals,” West said in a video circulated Monday. “Individual views, while people are entitled to them, may be in direct conflict with those of others, our school and our district values.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.