Police Release Video Showing 2018 Machete Attack at Bakersfield Starbucks

Police released surveillance video this week showing a bloody attack inside a Bakersfield Starbucks where a man attacked his former girlfriend with a machete, according to KTLA sister station KGET in Bakersfield.

The assault happened on Sept. 9, 2018, when Robert Daniel Rivas chased his ex inside a Starbucks in the 5100 block of Stockdale Highway. The woman ran behind a counter in the business as she yelled for help.

Rivas followed her and began hacking at her after she slipped on her blood on the floor. He had injured her with the machete at her apartment before chasing her to the coffee shop.

A good Samaritan, Blaine Hodge, then rushed behind the counter and interrupted the attack. He later told police he meant to disarm Rivas, but he slipped on the blood on the floor. Rivas then sliced at him several times, badly injuring him.

Hodge ran outside and Rivas resumed his attack on his ex, who eventually convinced him to stop.

Rivas walked outside the Starbucks and California Highway Patrol officers who had been dining in the area took him into custody.

Last month, a jury convicted Rivas of seven charges including two counts of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Rivas is set for sentencing Feb. 19.