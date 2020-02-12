Rob Koebel on Getting Sober After His Arrest | Keepin’ It Friel

Keepin’ it Friel this week is Rob Koebel, a former TV news investigative reporter whose career imploded after he got drunk and was caught on camera urinating on the Apple store, then scuffling with the cops. He’s now coming up on seven years of sobriety.
