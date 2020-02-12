Shooting Investigation Underway After Death of Male Victim Near Dog Park in Montecito Heights

A shooting investigation is underway after a male victim was apparently found dead near a dog park in Montecito Heights on Wednesday morning.

Los Angeles Police Department personnel were called out to the area of Avenue 60 and Monterey Road just after 7:30 a.m., LAPD Officer Lomeli said.

Officers responded to the scene and located the victim, described only as male, according to Lomeli.

She did not confirm the fatality, but Sky5 video showed a white sheet covering a body just outside Hermon Dog Park, not far from the Arroyo Seco bike path.

Lomeli said a shooting investigation is underway at the location.

Officers appeared to be interviewing several people near the scene, the aerial footage showed.

There was no immediate information on whether anyone was in custody or being sought.

