It’s The Robert Report: Street Edition from The Zone, a pop-up experience celebrating pop icon Britney Spears.

The exhibit invites fans of the 2000s to relive their favorite Britney moments through interactive displays and set pieces inspired by the star’s most famous music videos. The immersive, limited-time event is open on Third and Fairfax, near The Grove, until April 26, 2020.

This segment aired Feb. 7, 2020.