Valley Village Man Attacked by Neighbor’s Pit Bull

Matthew Gutierrez and his partner were exiting the elevator of their Valley Village apartment complex with their Maltipoo Shih Tzu, Milo, on Tuesday when they encountered a neighbor and his dog who they say became aggressive.

The dog, a pit bull, was on a leash but lunged at them, according to Gutierrez.

"Instead of getting my dog, he bit my abdomen," Gutierrez said.

The pit bull would not let go so Gutierrez said he started punching the dog on the nose.

As soon as the dog let go, Gutierrez was rushed to the hospital. He had lacerations down to the muscle of his leg and is still at risk of infection but is recovering, he said.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Feb. 12, 2020.