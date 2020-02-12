Ventura Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Murder of Ex-Girlfriend

A Ventura man pled guilty to the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend and admitted to causing her intense physical pain, officials said Wednesday.

Colin Meyer, 39, pled guilty to attempted murder and admitted to personally inflicting great bodily injury on his ex-girlfriend, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Meyer also admitted to using a deadly weapon during the commission of the crime, the DA’s office said.

On Dec. 21, 2016, Meyer stabbed the victim in the head and dragged a knife down her neck to her clavicle, officials said.

The victim’s wounds required extensive stitching and medical treatment, according to the DA’s office.

Meyer’s sentencing is scheduled for March 12 at the Ventura County Superior Court.

He faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.