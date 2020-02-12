× Whittier Students Sue Delta After Jet Fuel Dump Over High School

Three students from Pioneer High School in Whittier have filed a lawsuit against Delta Air Lines after one of its planes dumped jet fuel over their campus and other suburbs of Los Angeles County.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of the students by two law firms, is the second filed against the airline since Jan. 14, when Delta Flight 89 released up to 15,000 gallons of jet fuel over cities and schools across the county.

The three students suffered an array of symptoms such as skin irritation, nausea and emotional distress after they were exposed to the jet fuel, according to the lawsuit. They accused Delta of being negligent and are seeking compensation for emotional distress as well as medical and attorney fees.

A representative for Delta Air Lines could not be reached for comment. But in a previous statement to The Times, the company said: “We deeply regret any impact this may have had on you and your families. We mean it when we say we are an airline led by our values … and we will continue to work with community leaders to assist those affected by Flight 89.”

