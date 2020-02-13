11-Year-Old Boy Seriously Injured After Getting Hit by Car While Riding Bicycle in Ventura

An 11-year-old boy was riding a bicycle when he was struck by a vehicle in the city of Ventura on Thursday, officials said.

Officers from the Ventura Police Department responded to a call of an injury traffic collision involving a vehicle and a bicyclist on the 1800 block of Topaz Avenue, the department said in a news release. They arrived to find the 11-year-old bicyclist suffering from serious injuries, officials said.

The boy was treated at the scene and then transported to a local hospital, the department said. Information about his condition was not immediately available.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle was traveling on a private road of a condominium complex and did not see the bicyclist, ultimately colliding into him, officials said.

The driver stopped the vehicle after he struck the boy and remained at the scene, police said.

Due to the severity of the boy’s injuries, the department’s Traffic Unit was called to investigate further.

Anyone with information related to the incident can call the department’s Traffic Unit at 805- 339-4451.