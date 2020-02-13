× 27 Arrested After Agents Find Dozens of Immigrants in Big Rig Trailer Near Salton Sea

A Mexican man was arrested after being found driving a tractor-trailer filled with immigrants near the Salton Sea, authorities said Thursday.

The truck was inspected when it pulled through a checkpoint at the junction of highways 86 and 78, just south of Salton City, around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Customs and Border Patrol news release.

As agents were checking the driver’s identification, a K-9 drew their attention to the cargo area. When officials opened it, they found 26 people inside, CBP said.

Officials say the group, which included two children, was locked in with no safety restraints or means to free themselves. All 26 were determined to be undocumented and were arrested.

The truck’s 32-year-old driver originally handed agents a California driver’s license. But upon further inspection, officers determined it was fake, according to CBP.

The man was found to be in the U.S. without authorization and taken into custody on suspicion of smuggling, agents said.

No further details were available.