Crews Battling House Fire in Burbank

Thick smoke could be seen billowing in the air as firefighters battled a blaze at a Burbank home on Thursday night.

The fire began burning around 10:29 p.m. at 1204 South Lake St., according to the Burbank Fire Department.

Dozens of firefighters could be seen working to put out the flames. The fire appeared to be burning throughout the home's attic and roof.

Footage from Sky5 showed firefighters rescuing a dog from the burning home.

It was not immediately known if there were any people inside the home at the time of the fire.

