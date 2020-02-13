DUI Suspect Sent Flying in BMW After Driving Into Roundabout in Long Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI after driving through a roundabout in Long Beach and launching her vehicle into the air Thursday morning.

Police were sent to the intersection of West 6th Street and Daisy Avenue for a possible injury crash about 2 a.m., Long Beach Police Department Lt. Brown said.

Arriving officers located the damaged BMW that drove through a nearby roundabout.

Video of the incident shows the car driving straight into the traffic circle and then flying into the air.

A giant bolder is also thrown out of the roundabout and directly into a parked vehicle.

The impact of the boulder is so powerful, the car is pushed into the rear of the vehicle in front of it.

The BMW lands several feet from the roundabout and comes to a stop nearby.

A woman who was driving the vehicle was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI, Brown said.

The woman was not injured in the crash.

KTLA's Alexis Lewis contributed to this report.