× Google Releases 1,000 New Images of Earth’s Stunning Landscapes in Google Earth View

Google has shared bird’s-eye-view images of some of Earth’s most stunning landscapes from space for years now, and it just released its largest update to its Google Earth View collection with 1,000 new images.

The Google Earth View collection now boasts over 2,500 landscapes from across the globe, and the upgraded imagery has been optimized for higher-resolution 4K screens with brighter colors and sharper images.

These images can be used as wallpapers on Android, as screensavers for Chromecast and Google Home, viewed as an interactive exhibit in Google Earth’s Voyager, and even saved for use on your desktop.

Google has a Chrome extension you can install on your browser to view the images.

“Earth View started simply enough — a curiosity pursued by the curious. Over the decade, that tiny seed sprouted several limbs, and today this imagery has been seen by millions of people the world over,” Google Earth product manager Gopal Shah wrote in a blog post.

“Earth View has the power to elevate our minds from our tiny screens to outer space — the landscapes that materialize when you open a new tab or unlock your phone punctuate your day with a global looking glass. My hope then is this funny, little project — along with Google Earth as a whole — moves us to care more deeply about this strange but kaleidoscopically beautiful planet.”

You can explore the entire collection on Google Earth View.