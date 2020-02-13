Homeless Moms Evicted From Vacant Oakland House Will Not Face Charges

A home on Magnolia Street in West Oakland that is being occupied by the group Moms 4 Housing is seen in a Google Maps Street View image.

Homeless mothers who were evicted last month from an Oakland, California, house where they were squatting will not face charges.

Moms 4 Housing members Misty Cross and Tolani King, along with supporters Jesse Turner and Walter Baker, were arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor resisting and obstructing their eviction.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s office on Thursday informed all four that they won’t be charged.

Their lawyer says the DA apparently didn’t want to make a “big political issue” out of the prosecution. The DA’s office didn’t immediately comment.

The incident highlighted California’s severe housing shortage, soaring housing costs and a rising rate of homelessness.

