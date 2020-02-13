Hope Hicks Is Returning to White House to Serve as Counselor to Trump

Posted 7:36 AM, February 13, 2020, by
Hope Hicks attends a listening session hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump with student survivors of school shootings, their parents and teachers in the State Dining Room at the White House on Feb. 21, 2018, in Washington, DC. (Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Hope Hicks attends a listening session hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump with student survivors of school shootings, their parents and teachers in the State Dining Room at the White House on Feb. 21, 2018, in Washington, DC. (Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s most trusted and longest-serving aides, is returning to the White House.

Hicks will be serving as counselor to the president, working with presidential son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because the announcement had not yet been made public.

She left the White House in 2018 and had been working at the Fox Corporation as executive vice president and chief communications officer.

Hicks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.