Jury Convicts Man in 2012 Downey Triple Murder

A Los Angeles man has been convicted of a triple murder that happened at a Downey business in 2012 after her responded to an online advertisement for a car sale, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Jade Douglas Harris, 38, was found guilty of three counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, four counts of kidnapping for carjacking and one count of felon with a firearm, prosecutors said in a news release. The special circumstance allegations of multiple murders and murder during the commission of a burglary, carjacking and kidnapping were also found to be true.

On Oct. 24, 2012, Josimar Rojas, 26, Irene Cardenas Reyes, 35, and Susana Perez Ruelas, 34, were fatally shot by Harris during what was supposed to be a transaction for a car sale, prosecutors said.

Rojas and Reyes were killed at United States Fire Protection, a business in Downey, where a woman was also shot and injured.

According to prosecutors, Harris forced Perez Ruelas to drive him and her 13-year-old son to a nearby home where the vehicle was located.

Harris then fatally shot Perez Ruelas and shot her son but he survived, prosecutors said.

Harris was arrested the next day.

Prosecutors said Harris has prior felony convictions for robbery, attempted robbery and carrying a concealed weapon.

He is now facing the death penalty when he returns to court on Feb. 18.