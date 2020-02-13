× LAPD Automatic License Plate Readers Pose Massive Privacy Risk: Audit

The Los Angeles Police Department and three other California law enforcement agencies have not provided sufficient privacy protections for the hundreds of millions of images collected by automated license plate readers and shared with other jurisdictions, the state auditor said Thursday.

Most of the images collected by the devices are unrelated to criminal cases. The audit found that 99.9% of the 320 million images the LAPD stored came from vehicles that were not on a list of those involved in criminal investigations when the image was made by the automated license plate readers, or ALPR.

State Auditor Elaine Howle said in a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Legislature that changes were needed to better safeguard the privacy of license plate data collected by the Fresno Police Department, Marin County Sheriff’s Office, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and LAPD.

“Local law enforcement agencies did not always follow practices that adequately consider the individual’s privacy in handling and retaining the ALPR images and associated data,” the audit said. “None of the agencies have an ALPR usage and privacy policy that implements all the legally mandated — since 2016 — requirements.”

