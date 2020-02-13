× Man Charged With Beating, Killing 73-Year-Old Roommate at Long Beach Hospital

A 37-year-old Long Beach man was charged with killing his 73-year-old hospital roommate, officials announced Thursday.

Reginald Daniel Panthier, a Long Beach area transient, faces one felony count each of murder, elder abuse resulting in death, elder abuse with infliction of injury and assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Panthier is charged with assaulting Francisco Sanchez-Reyes at College Medical Center on Pacific Avenue on Jan. 31, the prosecutor said. Sanchez-Reyes died as a result of the injuries a week later, on Feb. 8, officials said.

Sanchez-Reyes was originally hospitalized for a urinary tract infection, his son Ramon Sanchez, said in a GoFundMe page set up after his father’s death.

His father was “fully alert” and was expecting to go home on the morning of Jan. 31, hours before the attack took place, the son said.

Responding Long Beach police officers were told that Sanchez-Reyes was assaulted by his roommate and suffered major injuries to his upper torso, police said.

Ramon Sanchez said a nurse who went to check on his father found him “bleeding to death” and that investigators told the family that the roommate had confessed to giving his father “a beating.”

“We still don’t know, to this day, what was the reason for this individual to beat up my father,” Ramon Sanchez wrote on the fundraising page.

Sanchez-Reyes had extensive bleeding in his brain and ended up in a coma, and ultimately died on Sunday.

The case, which was filed on Feb. 4, was amended on Tuesday after the victim died. Panthier pleaded not guilty to the amended charges on Thursday.

He is scheduled to return to the L.A. County Superior Court in Long Beach on March 19.

Panthier’s bail is set at over $1 million and he faces a possible maximum sentence of 50 years to life in state prison.