O.C. Seeks to Clear Backlog of Unprocessed Rape Kits

Posted 7:45 PM, February 13, 2020, by

The Orange County Board of Supervisors this week took a step toward processing the county’s substantial backlog of rape kits when it approved a $612,000 contract with a third-party forensics tester.

Virginia-based Bode Technology will test 1,500 of the county’s 1,700 untested rape kits. The O.C. Crime Lab will test the remaining kits.

“It’s a horrible thing that happened to these women. There needs to be action taken so we can get justice,” said Kimberly Edds, a spokeswoman for the Orange County district attorney.

The $612,000 going toward Bode is left over from a previous grant. Edds said the D.A. will seek further grant funding for the testing, which is estimated to cost about $1.2 million.

