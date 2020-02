Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in San Pedro with the San Pedro High School Golden Pirate Regiment fundraising, hoping to raise enough money that will allow them to participate in the 2020 National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C. on Memorial Day weekend. To help the fundraising efforts, donations can be made at:

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.