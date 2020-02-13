Santa Ana Police Seek Man Who Allegedly Hit Restaurant Manager on Head With Beer Bottle in Caught-on-Video Assault

Police are seeking help finding a man who allegedly hit a Santa Ana restaurant manager on the head with a beer bottle during a fight on Super Bowl Sunday.

The incident was reported about 8:45 p.m. Feb. 2 when a fight broke out in the parking lot of Spoons Bar and Grill, located at 2601 Hotel Terrace.

The restaurant manager tried to stop the fight, when a man ran out of the restaurant and “struck the victim with a beer bottle to the head,” Santa Ana police said in a news release.

The man got into a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee which drove away from the scene.

He is described as being about 5 feet 6, and weighs about 210 pounds. He was seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with a Chargers logo on the front and jeans, police said.

Video released by police on Thursday shows the assailant talking to a group of people inside the restaurant before he runs outside. Once in the parking lot, the man runs toward where the altercation was apparently taking place and the video shows him taking a swing at the victim before that person falls to the floor.

Another camera angle shows the assailant getting into the passenger seat of the Jeep.

It is unclear what led to the attack, but investigators speculate that the assailant knew one or more people involved in the original fight and thought he was defending his friend or friends, Detective Corporal Paul McClaskey told KTLA.

The victim was taken to a hospital with facial injuries. Investigators do not believe the two men knew each other.

Anyone with information about the incident, or can identify the assailant, can call McClaskey at 714-245-8309.