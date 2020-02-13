Shooting the Breeze with Jason and Bobby | The News Director’s Office

What happens when an interview guest gets sick and can’t make it to the office? Well, in this episode of the podcast, you’ll find out! Jason and Bobby hang out for some idle chit-chat covering a number of topics like their hometowns, early jobs, and a weird dream Jason had. They also talk about unconscious bias, and what to expect from Jason during a job interview at KTLA.

