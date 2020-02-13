Students Return to Class After ‘Suspicious’ Backpack Found at Los Alamitos High School Prompted Evacuations

Students were evacuated from Los Alamitos High School on Thursday morning after a “suspicious” backpack was found on campus, but it turned out to be a misplaced backpack, police said.

A school resource officer at school, located at 3591 Cerritos Ave., was notified about the backpack on campus at about 8:31 a.m. As a precautionary measure, students and staff were evacuated, the Los Alamitos Police Department said on Twitter.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad responded to the school to assist police.

At about 10 a.m., officials determined there was no threat to students and the contents of the backpack were “harmless,” police said.

All students were allowed to return to class.

