Teen Arrested in Valley Glen Road-Rage Attack That Left Man in a Coma: LAPD

A juvenile was arrested in a New Year’s Day road rage attack in Valley Glen that left the 46-year-old victim in a coma, officials said.

The teen, accused of arming himself with brass knuckles and punching the victim unconscious near the corner of Woodman Avenue and Victory Boulevard, fled to Armenia after the assault, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

Video of the confrontation captured on a bystander’s cellphone shows the teen deal one swift blow before the man is knocked out. He was left with head trauma and placed in a medically induced coma, according to the victim’s daughter, who did not want to give her father’s name.

That attack occurred after a Jeep that had been driving erratically stopped behind the victim at a red light around 9:30 p.m. Both parties wound up pulling over to the curb, after which the victim and the Jeep’s three occupants got into a dispute, LAPD said.

After knocking the victim on his back, the teen sped away with his companions. Police say they’ve identified one of the other Jeep occupants, Robert Hovhannisyan, who also fled to Armenia.

Hovhannisyan could face arrest if he returns to the U.S., but authorities are no longer actively searching for him since he’s not accused of assaulting the victim himself, LAPD Officer Mike Lopez said.

The juvenile has been booked on suspicion of attempted murder. Due to his age, police are not releasing his name.

The victim, meanwhile, remained hospitalized Thursday, officials said.