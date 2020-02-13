Woman on Skateboard Fatally Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in Playa Del Rey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fled after fatally striking a woman on a skateboard in Playa Del Rey early Thursday morning.

The crash occurred about 1:16 a.m. near the intersection of Pershing Drive and Campdell Street.

The victim was coming out of a local business with a friend and was showing her a new skateboard when she was struck on Pershing Drive, Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Brian Wendling said.

The victim, identified only as a 49-year-old woman, landed against a curb and was pronounced dead at the scene, Wendling said.

The driver continued northbound, possibly in a black Audi, without stopping to help the victim.

Some witnesses have come forward, but police are still working to locate and identify the driver.