Woman on Skateboard Fatally Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in Playa Del Rey

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fled after fatally striking a woman on a skateboard in Playa Del Rey early Thursday morning.
The crash occurred about 1:16 a.m. near the intersection of Pershing Drive and Campdell Street.
The victim was coming out of a local business with a friend and was showing her a new skateboard when she was struck on Pershing Drive, Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Brian Wendling said.
The victim, identified only as a 49-year-old woman, landed against a curb and was pronounced dead at the scene, Wendling said.
The driver continued northbound, possibly in a black Audi, without stopping to help the victim.
Some witnesses have come forward, but police are still working to locate and identify the driver.
33.956419 -118.442232