2 Men Found Dead After Shooting at Rancho Mirage Medical Office

Deputies respond to the scene where two men were found dead in a Rancho Mirage medical office on Feb. 14, 2020, in a photo provided by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Two men were found dead in a Southern California medical office Friday after reports of a shooting, authorities said.

The shooting in Rancho Mirage appeared to be “an isolated incident,” the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a tweet.

“There is no threat to the public and there are no outstanding suspects,” the department said.

The shooting occurred at late morning in a strip of businesses along State Route 111 in the desert community southeast of Palm Springs.

Sgt. Albert Martinez, a department spokesman, said deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the building and found the bodies, the Desert Sun newspaper reported.

Investigators did not immediately confirm the causes of the deaths, a motive or any relationship between the two, he said.

Workers huddled together outside a building containing medical suites. A body could be seen on the floor of a hallway, the newspaper said.

Franco D’Ambrosio said he was sitting in the building’s communal waiting room when he heard a shot and then maybe six more.

“I thought, ‘This is for real,'” he said.

D’Ambrosio said he warned a nurse to not check out the noise and he then ran out to his car.

