Authorities Seek Suspect in Fatal Shooting of 25-Year-Old at Perris Park

Posted 6:07 PM, February 14, 2020, by , Updated at 06:17PM, February 14, 2020

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said Friday authorities are searching for the suspect in a fatal shooting at a Perris park.

Renato Ivan Sanchez, 38, appears in a photo released by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department on Feb. 14, 2020.

Jose Eduardo Bellozo, a 25-year-old Perris man, was unconscious and lying on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound when deputies arrived Wednesday night to Paragon Park, located at 264 Spectacular Bid Street, according to the department. They responded at 6:11 p.m. to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Bellozo was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators later identified Renato Ivan Sanchez, 38, as the homicide suspect. Authorities have searched for him in the area but he remains outstanding.

Sheriff’s officials said he is currently on parole and considered “armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked by sheriff’s officials to reach the department at 951-776-1099 or call 911. Tipsters can also contact Central Homicide Investigator Mullins at 951-955-2777 or fill out this online form. Those wishing to remain anonymous can use this WeTip form.

