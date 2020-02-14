Buena Park Couple Gets Airborne Baby Shower While Returning Home With Adopted Baby Girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Caren and Dustin Moore of Buena Park were on their way home from Colorado with their just-adopted infant daughter in November when they received an outpouring of support from strangers, who threw together an impromptu baby shower for the brand new family.

Once word of their situation spread, flight crew and fellow passengers alike on the Southwest Airlines flight decided to celebrate the adoption, passing the couple notes written on napkins, cash and other mementos they had on-hand.

The Moores said they were touched by the kindness shown to them by strangers.

Nerissa Knight reports for the KTLA 5 News on Feb. 14, 2020.