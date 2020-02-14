CSUN Student Stuck in China Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Posted 10:37 PM, February 14, 2020, by
Data pix.

A Cal State University Northridge student who travelled to China to study Mandarin is now among those trapped overseas in the midst of the nation's COVID-19 crisis.

The virus outbreak began just two days after Samson Adame arrived in China, looking forward to experiencing the Lunar New Year in a small village. Adame is now under quarantine, along with the rest of the village.

After nearly a month, Adame's mother, Nancy Krank, said she can't help but worry.

"You hear every day it seems to get worse and worse,” she said. "“It’s hard to concentrate and keep positive, but I have my faith and I know he’ll be taken care of."

Jennifer McGraw reports for the KTLA 5 News on Feb. 14, 2020.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.