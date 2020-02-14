CSUN Student Stuck in China Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Cal State University Northridge student who travelled to China to study Mandarin is now among those trapped overseas in the midst of the nation's COVID-19 crisis.

The virus outbreak began just two days after Samson Adame arrived in China, looking forward to experiencing the Lunar New Year in a small village. Adame is now under quarantine, along with the rest of the village.

After nearly a month, Adame's mother, Nancy Krank, said she can't help but worry.

"You hear every day it seems to get worse and worse,” she said. "“It’s hard to concentrate and keep positive, but I have my faith and I know he’ll be taken care of."

Jennifer McGraw reports for the KTLA 5 News on Feb. 14, 2020.